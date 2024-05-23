Michigan State Police investigate Highland Park officer tasing revealed by 7 News

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are now investigating a 2020 violent tasing incident involving a then-Highland Park officer that a 7 News Detroit investigation revealed was covered up by city officials.

The 2020 tasing, conducted by public safety officer Dammeon Player, resulted in a homeless man being knocked unconscious, sustaining a head injury and being transported to the hospital.

VIDEO: Watch the full report from the 7 investigators below:

Highland Park police hid his first violent tasing. Years later, the Warren cop was charged over another.

A department investigation determined the man violated its tasing policy and code of conduct, but according to the department’s current chief, Player was not disciplined. Instead, he was removed from police services and only worked as a firefighter going forward.

The case was never referred to the Wayne County prosecutor, according to current-Chief James McMahon, but should have been.

The tasing happened when McMahon was a sergeant.

After the 7 News Detroit investigation aired last week, McMahon referred the case to Michigan State Police, who will share their findings with Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

“This should have happened, obviously, to begin with,” said Ken Bates, a longtime Highland Park resident and former city councilman.

“This stuff comes to light, and you never know when. It’s just best to be honest," he said.

A year after the 2020 tasing, Warren Police wanted to hire Player to work in their department. When a background investigation was conducted by Warren officials, Highland Park concealed the violent tasing and said Player left the department “in good standing.”

After accepting a job with Warren, officer Player would commit the same kind of misconduct that Macomb County’s prosecutor later deemed criminal: tasing a truck driver repeatedly after he was slow step out of his vehicle in June of 2023.

VIDEO: Body cam shows tasing incident in Warren:

VIDEO: Body cam shows tasing incident in Warren

Both Player and his partner were charged with felonies and face up to 5 years in prison.

Tom Berry, a retired Detroit police lieutenant who reviewed the video of Player’s first tasing, applauds Chief McMahon’s decision to refer the case to Wayne County’s prosecutor, and hopes it will discourage other police departments from concealing officer misconduct.

“The envelope was pushed. We get away with it once, we get away with it twice. Third time might not be a charm,” Berry said. “And that’s what happened. It progresses.”