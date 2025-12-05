Oakland County investigating possible Legionnaires' disease outbreak

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County is investigating a possible Legionnaires' disease outbreak. County officials confirm to the 7 Investigators that an employee has tested positive for Legionella.

According to the county spokesperson, the county did additional testing and obtained water samples from the building where he worked, and those samples came back positive for Legionella.

The 7 Investigators have confirmed with multiple sources that the Oakland County Sheriff’s Administration Building, known as 38E, is one of the buildings where employees are being told not to come in to work. All personnel in the building should work remotely until it is deemed safe to come back.

Employees or recent building visitors who are experiencing flu-like or pneumonia-like symptoms are urged to seek medical care and inform their provider of a possible exposure.

The Sheriff's Department has provided the following guidance to employees:

This message is to inform all Oakland County Sheriff’s Office personnel of an important health and safety matter involving Building 38E (the Sheriff’s Administration Building).



On Thursday evening, the Oakland County Health Department received preliminary Legionella bacteria test results from the State of Michigan for water samples taken from Building 38E. These tests were initiated after a custodial employee who works in the building was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ Disease. A number of the collected samples have tested positive for the presence of Legionella bacteria.



Out of an abundance of caution, Building 38E will be closed on Friday, December 5, and through the weekend. This temporary closure will allow the Health Department and the Facilities Department to implement a mitigation plan in coordination with the operational needs of the Sheriff’s Office.



Guidance for All Sheriff’s Office Personnel



While this closure directly impacts employees assigned to 38E, any Sheriff’s Office employee who has visited or worked in Building 38E recently should be aware of the situation and monitor their health accordingly. If you experience flu-like or pneumonia-like symptoms, please seek medical treatment immediately and inform your healthcare provider of a potential exposure so they can conduct appropriate testing and treatment. Additionally, please notify your immediate supervisor. Be advised The Oakland County Health Department is not equipped or capable of performing testing at this time.



General Information



Legionella bacteria are commonly found in natural and man-made water systems. While most individuals exposed do not become ill, people who are immunocompromised may be more susceptible to infection. A fact sheet with additional information is attached for your awareness.



We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available and as remediation efforts progress. The health and safety of our personnel remain our top priority, and we appreciate your cooperation and attentiveness as we work through this issue.

