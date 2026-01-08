Oakland County judge who called herself a ‘new racist’ vacates position after WXYZ investigation

(WXYZ) — A controversial Oakland County probate judge who was accused of making racist and homophobic comments will not be back on the bench.

Watch Heather Catallo's video report:

Judge who called herself a 'new racist' vacates position after 7 investigation

The 7 Investigators were the first to reveal the recordings in September 2024 of Judge Kathleen Ryan making several offensive statements. At the time, the probate court’s former chief judge removed Ryan from the bench and filed a complaint with the Judicial Tenure Commission. Judge Ryan has essentially been on paid leave for 15 months, but her lawyers tell the 7 Investigators she is now voluntarily retiring.

Related Story: 'I'm a new racist' New recordings surface as investigation into Oakland County judge continues

'I'm a new racist.' New recordings surface as investigation into Oakland County judge continues

No formal public complaint was ever issued by the Judicial Tenure Commission, which is not legally allowed to discuss investigations into judges until the formal public process begins.

The State Bar of Michigan and the Governor’s Office have posted the Judicial Vacancy for the Oakland County Probate Court for applicants to apply for the appointment that will be made by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The post says Judge Kathleen Ryan is the “vacating judge.”

Judge Ryan was on the bench for more than 13 years, and when she was removed from her courtroom, she was the Chief Judge Pro Tem for the probate court.

Oakland County Probate Court Administrator Edward Hutton said Judge Ryan had harassed him for years, and he decided to speak publicly about the allegations after complaints he filed were not acted on for months.

WXYZ Edward Hutton

“Nobody with that much hate in their heart for certain people -- not just individuals, but groups of people-- I don't believe that they could possibly make fair, unbiased decisions regarding them,” Hutton told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

Hutton is an attorney, and as the Oakland County Probate Court Administrator, he’s in charge of running everything that’s not under the judges’ purview inside one of the state’s largest probate courts.

Hutton alleged Judge Ryan had been calling him both during work and after hours – for years – and Hutton said during those hours and hours of calls, Judge Ryan said highly inappropriate things.

“Why did you start recording the calls,” asked Catallo.

“I just felt like it wasn't going to change,” said Hutton. “Nothing's manipulated and its conversations that I was a part of. It's something that I anticipate at some point I'll probably have to testify to under oath, and I'm absolutely willing to testify to the authenticity of every single one of them [the recordings].”

Listen: Click the video player to hear the audio recording

Listen: Click the video player to hear the audio recording

In one audio recording provided to the 7 Investigators, Hutton says Ryan uses racist and vulgar language: “From England, if you’re a Black from any other country – you’re doing way better. If you’re an American Black person, then you’re a f****** lazy piece of s***.”

The 7 Investigators obtained the recordings that county officials say prompted Judge Ryan’s removal. Here are transcripts of some of the recordings:

“You f****** Black c***. I’m so p****d off at this Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, all this b*******, oh my God – f*** you b****.”

“I can honestly say that ok I’m not systemically racist – I’m a new racist. I never was. But now I am because you’re shoving this s*** down my throat making allegations that you don’t know s*** about. You’re telling me who I am and you’ve never even f****** met me. F*** you!”

“…with this whole Black Lives Matter stuff you know they’re like - everyone’s all entitled and s**t… Let’s assume they did get screwed just because of the nature of your color, and the way America is, systemic racism, all that s**t! Fine. But don’t they have an obligation to step up to the plate too? I mean think about it, all they have to do is look at their history, like the whole like baby mommas, and the dad’s taking off, it’s like you guys have an obligation too. You want us to treat you equally - you got to f*****g step up and do the same job! You know, you don’t get to be a lazy a**”

In one of the recordings provided to the 7 Investigators, the judge identifies herself by name when describing why she sent a strongly worded email to a county employee: “I was p*****! Kate Ryan’s back in the game!”

Related Story: Judge removed after court official shares audio recordings

‘I’m a new racist.’ Judge removed after court official shares audio recordings

Hutton says the Judge also used homophobic slurs about other Oakland County elected officials: “You little f*****.”

Hutton said Ryan had bragged in the past about knowing people on the Judicial Tenure Commission, although there’s no indication she had contacted them about this issue.

Hutton says Judge Ryan also previously talked about how the rest of the Oakland County judges would support her.

Recording: “I’m pretty untouchable. So you guys really want to be d***s… You got 22 judges who are p*****s. Guess what - they’re still going to back me.”

Listen: Click the video player to hear the audio recording

Listen: Click the video player to hear the audio recording

Judge Ryan’s attorneys told the 7 Investigators the Judicial Tenure Commission did not take action against Judge Ryan, and she has voluntarily chosen to retire.

Oakland County Probate Judge Daniel A. O’Brien said, “It’s a sad day for the court. She was a great judge and was respected for her work on the bench.

Judge O’Brien also said he was disappointed in how Ryan’s removal from the courtroom and the subsequent investigation were handled by the authorities who have direct control over how the situation would be resolved.

“I think it was handled poorly,” said O’Brien, who was frustrated the busy probate court had been left with visiting judges to handle Judge Ryan’s cases for more than a year.

If you have a story for Heather Catallo, please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com

