(WXYZ) — Some Oakland County leaders are calling for a criminal probe into a controversial IT contract.

Watch Heather Catallo's video report:

Oakland County leaders call for criminal investigation into controversial IT contract

One of them even filed a police report on Wednesday, asking for law enforcement to find out how the law was broken when that contract was awarded to a current county employee.

Top-ranking officials in County Executive David Coulter’s administration have said publicly they do not see a need to refer this matter to law enforcement, but other leaders say it should be up to the police to decide what to investigate.

The Courts and Law Enforcement Information System (CLEMIS) computer network is an essential tool used to help fight crime. Now an Oakland County IT contract related to CLEMIS may be the subject of a criminal probe.

The County’s Information Technology department has been in charge of CLEMIS for years, and it’s a CLEMIS staffing contract that county officials say violated state law when it was awarded to a current county employee back in June.

“So as of this morning, I filed a police report asking for the county sheriff's department to do that investigation,” said Oakland County Commission Minority Caucus Chair Michael Spisz.

Investigation: Oakland Co. contract with employee's private company violated state law

Investigation: Oakland Co. contract with employee’s private company violated state law

Spisz says he disagreed with the county’s recent decision not to refer the investigation into the $450,000 ZaydLogix LLC contract to law enforcement.

“We don't see a need to make any sort of formal referral to law enforcement,” said Chief Deputy County Executive Walt Herzig on October 21, 2025. “The investigation did not find any evidence of attempts to defraud the county.”

“Shouldn't law enforcement make that determination?” asked 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

“Yes, I believe they should. I'm not sure how the county has the expertise to make that assessment by themselves,” said Spisz.

After a whistleblower sent an email to county leadership last summer alleging “government employees were using their position for personal gain,” county officials spent $17,836 on an outside law firm, Miller, Canfield, Paddock & Stone to investigate.

The contract was cancelled before any money was paid, but Miller Canfield found that awarding the contract to a current county employee broke state law and violated county rules.

County Executive David Coulter’s legal team has only released a summary of the Miller Canfield report; they have so far refused to release the actual investigation to both the public and to County Commissioners.

“The fact that that report has not been published is concerning,” said Oakland County Commissioner Kristen Nelson (D-Waterford). “Absolutely we should be moving forward with an investigation by law enforcement, 100 percent… Michigan law was broken and yet we are not doing anything or going to pursue a further investigation via law enforcement regarding this? That doesn't sound right. That sounds very suspicious.”

That’s why Commissioner Spisz filed a police report on Wednesday. He says he’s been told the county administration will cooperate with law enforcement.

“How does it make government any different than anybody else if we don't investigate our own? Investigate those within government that are making decisions every day on behalf of the taxpayers? I mean, that's not a good look,” said Spisz. "Why would you not do some type of investigation to make sure that you're keeping Oakland County at that high level of standard that we expect.”

Oakland County Public Information Officer Bill Mullan sent this statement to the 7 Investigators:

“Residents and taxpayers of Oakland County have a right to transparency and accountability in county operations. An independent investigation by Miller Canfield found that while the ZaydLogix contract was improperly awarded, there was no effort to defraud the county, the county suffered no financial loss and county administration acted immediately and transparently once the issue came to light. The county stands by the findings of the independent investigation, has implemented corrective measures and remains fully committed to cooperating with any further review law enforcement may undertake. The disciplinary process for the employees involved in this matter is underway. We will share more information about the outcome when the process is completed, which is expected shortly.”

