Families testify during State Senate committee hearing on guardianship reform bills

(WXYZ) — Give us our families back and change the laws. That was the constant refrain from families Tuesday during testimony in front of a state senate committee hearing on guardianship reform.

The 7 Investigators have been exposing problems in the state’s guardianship system since 2017, and now there are several proposed guardianship law reforms still under consideration in Lansing.

Click here to check out our special Guardianship section

On Tuesday, families had the chance to tell state senators how much guardianships have hurt them, and why they want the laws to change.

VIDEO: Sparks fly in Lansing as probate judges push back on proposed guardianship reforms

Senate hearing on new guardianship reform bills turns contentious

“How would you like it if it was one of your family members that was handcuffed, detained, or even arrested for standing up against this abuse,” said Jodi White about the state’s probate court system.

The Michigan Senate Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety Committee listened to three hours of public testimony from local families who are desperate to reform the state’s guardianship and conservatorship laws.

“I want to thank Channel 7 and Heather Catallo who has done stories about abuse in the system, and that’s what we have to do is make sure people know-- because it hasn’t changed,” said Senator Ruth Johnson (R-Holly), who has been trying to get reform legislation passed for several years.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Elder Abuse Task Force has worked for five years to create legislation to increase protections for vulnerable adults.

VIDEO: Community steps in to help special needs man save childhood home in guardianship battle

Community steps in to help special needs man save childhood home in guardianship battle

If you’re declared legally incapacitated and put under guardianship, you lose the right to make your own medical and financial decisions.

Families have alleged for years that judges appoint professional guardians who then separate loved ones from their families and drain their estates.

VIDEO: Michigan woman makes history in guardianship case, advocates for alternative option

Michigan woman makes history in guardianship case, advocates for alternative option

“I would go on to have 7 attorneys and over $200,000 in legal fees fighting for my mother. My mother would be isolated for 14 months,” said Cynthia Mifsud.

The bills would provide several protections, including making sure probate judges put their reasons on the court record if they choose a professional guardian over a family member, and they would require more detailed reports from those appointed to evaluate whether someone needs a guardian.

Still opposing the bills are the Michigan Guardianship Association and several probate judges.

“Stop favoring the state bar and their attorneys so people can protect the wards and their loved ones,” said Jeff White.

“I expected the judge to follow the rules and her cannons. She did everything except that. She had her own agenda and her own guardian to assign to my mom,” said Christine Abood.

Committee Chair Senator Stephanie Chang thanked everyone who testified today and said they are taking this issue very seriously.

Senator Chang said she hopes to finish the work on the bills in committee and to vote in the fall.

VIDEO: Detroit man who is Deaf-Blind freed after spending more than 2 years under guardianship

Detroit man who is Deaf-Blind freed after spending more than 2 years under guardianship

If you have a story for Heather Catallo, please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com.