WATCH: Sens. Runestad, Johnson discuss Michigan guardianship reform bills
Michigan State Sens. Ruth Johnson and Jime Runestad held a press conference on Tuesday to talk about bills they plan to introduce on guardianship reform in Michigan.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 12:08:54-04
The bills come amid the years-long investigation into guardianship issues by 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.
