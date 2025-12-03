Road commissioner's alleged workplace threat back in discussion at committee meeting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — He’s a public official who was accused of violating workplace violence rules months ago. After six weeks of keeping that issue off the agenda, on Tuesday morning, county commissioners finally started taking action.

“I guess I’m here begging you to do what’s right morally,” said road commission employee Lori Doran during public comment of the Oakland County Legislative Affairs and Government Operations (LAGO) Committee meeting Tuesday morning.

Watch Heather Catallo's video report below:

Road commission workers continue to speak out

“Start acting like you’re representing the whole county because you’re supposed to be,” road commission employee Mary Gillis told the committee members.

“It’s been over two months now since you guys had the report. I came to you guys a month and a half ago wanting to get some kind of resolution. I’m trying to figure out why is this dragging on. Something needs to be done about this,” said Walter Mersino Jr., a foreman for the Road Commission of Oakland County.

An independent investigation recently found that Road Commissioner James Esshaki violated workplace violence rules when he threatened to fight Mersino on a job site last summer.

“He got to the point where he said well, this guy here can leave and me and you can go behind the trees and settle this,” Mersino said.

Previous coverage: 'Nothing is being done.' Workers call on board to act after road commissioner’s ‘threat of violence’

Workers call on board to act after road commissioner’s ‘threat of violence’

Mersino says that encounter took place months after he and several other employees questioned Esshaki during a public meeting about why Esshaki voted to stop construction on the road commission’s new headquarters.

Even though the Road Commission of Oakland County is separate from county government, the County Board of Commissioners are the ones who appoint the road commissioners.

That means they’re the only ones who can remove or discipline those appointees. Under state law, a road commissioner is entitled to a hearing before removal.

That’s why back on Oct. 16, Republican Minority Chair Commissioner Mike Spisz introduced a resolution to hold a hearing to determine Esshaki’s future.

Previous coverage: ‘He should be removed.’ Road commissioner facing backlash for ‘threat of violence’

‘He should be removed.’ Road commissioner gets backlash for ‘threat of violence'

“With any other employee in any other organization or even within the county, we'd be having discussions and hearings relative to that individual and any potential disciplinary action. Why would we treat an appointed commissioner any different?” Spisz said.

But the commission’s Democratic majority caucus had already agreed to stop Spisz’s efforts to hold that hearing.

“Commissioner Spisz is, I think, going to introduce — he might not introduce it. I mean, I’m told he’s going to introduce it,” Oakland County Commission Chair Dave Woodward told his fellow caucus members moments before that Oct. 16 meeting.

Previous coverage: Independent investigation: Road Commissioner violated workplace rules with 'threat of violence'

Oakland County road commissioner accused of making threats, wasting millions

“So basically, there's a resolution that may come before us to unseat Esshaki. And we're trying to see if we have any interest here of doing that. No, no, no. We're all set, chairman,” said Commissioner Angela Powell, D-Pontiac, as she polled her fellow commissioners during Democratic caucus.

They later voted down that resolution at the full board meeting, which sent the resolution to the LAGO committee, where it stalled there for weeks.

After the 7 Investigators started asking why nothing had been done to hold that hearing on the road commissioner’s alleged threat, the resolution was suddenly added to a committee agenda for Tuesday morning, a change some commissioners applauded.

“There needs to be some kind of public disclosure from both parties and the report as to what are the events that actually took place to put, in my opinion, both parties at ease,” said Commissioner Karen Joliat, R-Waterford.

The LAGO committee voted to send this to yet another board committee; it’s not clear if or when they will send this back to the full board to hold a hearing.

Meanwhile, Esshaki wrote a public apology where he accepted responsibility but on Tuesday, he told the 7 Investigators he did not threaten his employee.

If you have a story for Heather Catallo please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com.

