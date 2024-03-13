Sterling Heights officers' force under investigation by Macomb Sheriff

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A violent arrest in February by Sterling Heights police officers is under investigation by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early hours of February 25, police received a 911 call alleging domestic violence by Gary Young.

Video provided by the Sterling Heights Police Department. The text on the video was added by the police department.

Bodycam video: Two officers suspended after use of force in Sterling Heights arrest

Young was accused of kneeing a woman in the face and choking a juvenile and was said to have been consuming alcohol.

When police responded, Young was no longer there. They say they later found him when he returned home, but Young refused repeated police orders and later fled from the scene in his vehicle.

What followed was a lengthy, high-speed chase that police say lasted 13 miles, went through 6 red lights and put countless drivers—including officers—at risk.

Once the chase came to a stop, Young fled on foot from his vehicle before being surrounded by officers.

He was seen being tased repeatedly, then falling to the ground. Multiple officers struck Young while he was on his back, including one who struck him multiple times in the head.

Officers said Young was resisting, and called in a K-9 who began biting him.

With a taser prong still attached, Young is bitten by a K-9 while he lays on the ground.

Seconds later, Young’s legs kick wildly and an officer said he was struck in the face.

He was punched and tased several more times before being stood up by officers.

“No force looks good,” said police chief Dale Dwojakowski. “When police use force…on any kind of scene, it is always disturbing.”

On Wednesday, Sterling Heights police released an edited 8 minute clip of some of the body camera and dash camera video. During some portions, they added words to the screen providing officers’ narration of events.

The force, and whether it was appropriate, is currently under investigation by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. It could be referred to the Macomb County prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

Dwojakowski declined to say whether he viewed the force to be excessive. The K-9 officer, along with the officer seen throwing punches, are both on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

