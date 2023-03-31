'This is embarrassing.' Commissioners vow more scrutiny after troubled cop's promotion

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Members of Detroit’s Board of Police Commissioners all but apologized Thursday for promoting an officer that'ds been accused by three different women of domestic violence during his career.

As a 7 Action News investigation first revealed in 2021, officer Lemuel Sims’ was accused of strangling two women and leaving bruises on a third. The accusations led to discipline for Sims, but not termination.

The accusations did not prevent him from seeking and being awarded a promotion to sergeant earlier this month.

Sims’ history, which included 33 citizen complaints and 17 individual instances of discipline amounting to 40 days suspended, were disclosed to commissioners before they voted 9-0 in favor of his promotion, but most said they were unaware.

“This is embarrassing,” said Rev. Jim Holley, a member of the board since 2018 and a former chairman. “It’s my fault. I should have picked it up. It was in the files. I didn’t read it like I should have,” he said.

Others, including current chair Bryan Ferguson, admitted to not scrutinizing Sims’ file.

“I did not see that officer had those three complaints complaints in there,” Ferguson said. “I didn’t see that.”

Other commissioners suggested that certain abuse allegations should disqualify officers from being eligible for promotoins.

“There is no excuse for the board to support the promotion of law enforcement members who have a tainted past,” said Commissioner Annie Holt.

It wasn’t just commissioners who expressed embarrassment, as members of the public spoke out during the meeting too.

“This week’s investigative report that detailed why an officer with so many complaints of serious battery complaints still was allowed to be promoted...it makes me understand you commissioner (Linda) Bernard,” said minister Eric Blount.

“Because at that promotion, you offered your personal and professional assistance to each and every one of those officers being promoted.”

Holley said it’s incumbent upon board staff to spot red flags for candidates up for promotion, stressing that he and the entire 11-member board are volunteers.

“I’m not paid to do this,” he said. “I volunteer. I have a staff. I ask that the staff help us with this, so this will not go unnoticed.”

Commissioner Ricardo Moore said one reason troubled officers slip through the cracks is because the department asks the board to promote officers in groups, which can sometimes total more than a dozen officers.

“We’re given 20 names, for example, and the expectation is we yea or nay all 20 names,” Moore said. “We have to start doing them one by one.”

Chief James White, who recommended Sims for promotion, was not at Thursday’s meeting, but Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald was there in his place.

He said every officer promoted recently had the chief’s blessing.

“The chief would not present a name if he didn’t feel comfortable presenting that name,” he said. “The names he gets, he feels comfortable with. He sends them to you for your approval.”

