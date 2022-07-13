WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — He's been the focus of past 7 Action News investigations into a controversial probate practice.

The Michigan Attorney General once suspended him as a probate Public Administrator, and then he later resigned. But now the taxpayers are paying Cecil St. Pierre’s salary in Warren, and some city officials want to know why.

St. Pierre is also the former Warren City Council President, and for years worked for a Macomb County law firm. Warren law department officials say they hired the 65-year-old as an Assistant City Attorney. His first day was June 27th.

“His middle name is controversy-- it follows him everywhere he goes,” said Warren City Council member Jonathan Lafferty.

The 7 Investigators first showed you back in 2016 and 2017 how St. Pierre used his authority as an Attorney General-appointed Public Administrator to open probate estates and bill for legal fees after someone died, often without the rightful heirs knowing. Heirs alleged they lost out of on thousands of dollars because of the practice, that also involved a local real estate broker.

What we uncovered ultimately got the law in Michigan changed to protect families, and St. Pierre was no longer allowed to open those estates.

On Tuesday night, some members of the Warren City Council criticized Mayor Jim Fouts for hiring St. Pierre.

“Now it appears Cecil St. Pierre is in a position again of public trust as your city attorney after being suspended by the Michigan Attorney General. He was suspended and he resigned in disgrace,” said Lafferty.

Some council members allege St. Pierre’s past violations of the Open Meetings Act while he was on council have cost the city more than $500,000 in legal fees from a court battle over marijuana licenses.

“Now he’s going to be rewarded with a full time job? What is that? Our citizens deserve better than that,” said City Council Vice President Garry Watts.

Mayor Fouts and the Council have been entrenched in a relentless political battle.

“We should not let our personal vendettas against the mayor… or St. Pierre interfere with doing what’s good for this city,” said City Council member Ron Papandrea.

Fouts told the 7 Investigators he had nothing to do with St. Pierre being hired for the position that will pay St. Pierre $105,519. With promotions, he could earn up to $118,000.

Warren officials say the position must be chosen through the city’s Civil Service Commission.

Originally 6 candidates made the Civil Service list for promotion, but St. Pierre was not one of them.

But then a new Civil Service list was made with just two people on it – Cecil St. Pierre and another staff attorney with 8 years of experience with the city.

City officials say that attorney has now filed a union grievance, alleging the City violated its own rules when it used that second list.

“It just smells, it just doesn’t look right. Especially when you have significant people on the inside who have the qualifications,” said Warren City Council President Patrick Green. “It was definitely not the right thing to do – this smacks of cronyism.”

Mayor Fouts denies there’s anything improper with the hire and told the 7 Investigators he thinks this is all part of broader plan by the city council to undermine his administration.

We tried contacting St. Pierre via email and through the city law department, but so far he has not responded to comment on this.

