Troubled Eastpointe officer resigns as state pursues his law enforcement license

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An embattled Eastpointe police officer, currently fighting to save his law enforcement license, resigned from his department on Friday after a 7 Action News investigation.

Officer Kairy Roberts was given a choice, according to the city’s new chief: resign or be fired.

Roberts faced termination with the Detroit Police Department following a viral punch in 2021. Roberts was accused of striking a citizen in the face who posed no threat, failing to render aid and later lying to investigators.

Before Detroit police could take action against Roberts, he resigned in 2022 and joined Eastpointe police. He has been there for the last year.

“The whole system...failed,” said Cardi DeMonaco, an Eastpointe city council member. “We shouldn’t have hired Mr. Roberts.”

After 7 Action News’ original story in May, Interim Chief Corey Haines was appointed to lead the department, replacing the man who hired Roberts last year.

Then-Chief George Rouhib was aware of Roberts’ troubles in Detroit, but still gave him a badge.

Last week, the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, or MCOLES, took action against Roberts’ law enforcement license, issuing an emergency suspension for Roberts’ license.

Interim Chief Haines had placed Roberts on administrative leave following the state's emergency suspension.

“We have to be able to trust that people tell the truth, particularly in official proceedings and official police reports,” said Tim Bourgeois, the Executive Director of MCOLES.

“That’s very concerning, and certainly the use of force in this situation is concerning.”

While Roberts is out of a job, his problems are not over.

He is awaiting an administrative hearing with the state, where he will fight to save his law enforcement license.

A date for that hearing has not yet been set, but it is safe to say that after leaving his most recent police department, Roberts won’t be joining another.

“The buck still was with us, and who we hire,” Councilman DeMonaco said.

“We should be doing our thorough investigation, doing the background checks, knowing all this information before hiring other officers.”

