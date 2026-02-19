Wayne Co. commissioner calls for ‘changes’ at the top of sheriff’s office after secret recordings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the number of harassment claims against the Wayne County sheriff grow—and damaging recordings emerge—county leaders are becoming frustrated with the growing and costly controversy.

After recordings emerged Tuesday showing Raphael Washington's then-chief of staff calling him a “womanizer” who “makes me uncomfortable," at least one longtime Wayne County commissioner says the sheriff should leave office.

“There needs to be some changes there,” said Commissioner Glenn Anderson (D-Westland).

Anderson and others were responding to secret recordings made in 2022, and revealed by 7 News Detroit earlier this week, between Washington’s then-communications director Erika Erickson and his then-chief of staff Michael Turner.

In light of the recordings, Anderson said Washington's prior denials of harassment were harder to believe

“I’ve seen too much of this. The county doesn’t need that, the people of Wayne County do not need that," he said.

Other leaders who had previously bit their tongues about harassment claims in Washington’s past began to raise their voices Thursday.

“There’s enough clamoring going on that it is not good for the image of Wayne County or anybody in it,” said Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

Evans said it’s important for the civil lawsuit filed against Washington by former appointee Regina Parks to play out in the courts, but said the allegations bring “a tarnished image of Wayne County” and that the lawsuit is “something we’re paying for that we may or may not need to be paying for.”

To date, the county has shelled out more than $130,000 to defend the suit.

In her lawsuit, Parks alleges that Washington touched her buttocks, propositioned her for sex and made lewd and sexual comments over a period of years.

She was fired in 2024, she claims, after telling Washington’s executive assistant that she, too, had secretly recorded him sexually harassing her.

Washington vehemently denies all of the allegations and says Parks was fired for throwing a fit after learning she would lose her title as director.

Erickson recorded her meeting with Turner in 2022 where when told him about alleged comments from the sheriff that she found troubling.

“Ray has long been a womanizer,” Turner said, “and he makes me uncomfortable with relationships he had around here with two people in particular that have accused him of some shit.”

Turner did not know the meeting was being recorded, and his candid statements contradicted prior public remarks he’d made downplaying prior claims made against the sheriff.

“He can’t help himself. And I shouldn’t say that,” Turner said, as if to take back his words. “That didn’t jump out…I keep telling him, those words are not acceptable anymore in the workplace.”

Other elected officials expressed frustration Thursday with the Washington saga, but did not call for him to resign.

Congresswoman Rashia Tlaib shared WXYZ’s report with her 750,000 Instagram followers, writing: “Have folks been following this? These are serious allegations.”

Despite two meetings and an e-mail where Erickson voiced concerns about the sheriff's comments, spokeswoman Mara MacDonald says she ultimately chose not to make a formal complaint of sexual harassment.

Since last week, 7 News Detroit has asked for any records of that decision. To date, the sheriff’s office has not provided any.

Erickson would lose her job with the sheriff’s office only a few months after that meeting. It happened following an OWI arrest in Oakland County, which the sheriff’s office said was justification for not renewing her appointment.

After Parks filed her lawsuit, it would be disclosed that she and Turner—her supervisor—had engaged in a sexual relationship between 2021 and 2024. Turner would retire following the disclosure; he declined comment for this story.

“There’s a number of concerns that were brought out from your story,” said Commissioner Jonathan Kinloch (D-Detroit) “and at the appropriate time, the county will address a number of those issues.”

Commissioner Alex Garza (D-Taylor) called the allegations “deeply concerning” while Commissioner Chairwoman said the recordings “give me pause.”

“If the ethics committee had teeth—which it should,” said Commissioner Monique Baker-McCormick (D-Detroit), “then maybe they could do something about it.”

Washington was appointed sheriff in 2021 following the death of Benny Napoleon from COVID-19. A three-member panel was tasked with finding Napoleon's replacement.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy and Clerk Cathy Garrett voted for Washington, while Judge Freddie Burton abstained.

Through a spokeswoman, Worthy said she had no comment on the Washington saga. Garrett did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.