Kalamazoo Navy veteran to attempt world paddleboarding record

LUDINGTON, Mich. — A Navy veteran from Kalamazoo is about to attempt a world paddleboarding record this September!

Josh Flath, co-founder of 4THE22, is hoping to set the record for the longest distance traveled by stand-up paddleboard in a 12-hour period, according to 4THE22.

“While stationed in Hawaii, I fell in love with surfing and standup paddle, and it quickly became my release, my go-to … what I did to calm down after a long day,” says Flath. “Having a release, something you absolutely love, is so powerful. I truly believe it is the first step to healing and finding your purpose.”

The nonprofit says the record is currently held by Chris Bertish of South Africa, who clocked in at 80.84 miles off the West Coast of South Africa in December 2013.

Weather permitting, Flath is expected to complete the world record attempt between Friday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 11. 4THE22 says his journey will span from Ludington to Suttons Bay.

Courtney Welch

