Around 400,000 ornaments personalized at Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland each year

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — It's a tradition that continues on for many families each year around the holiday season — visiting Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth.

For many, they aim to pick out the perfect ornament or several to remind them of the last year.

Bronner's said personalization of their ornaments is the most popular, with around 400,000 being personalized by staff annually.

Around 50% of the glass ornaments they sell which are their most popular type of ornament to have personalized are Bronner's own designs.

The idea started with Walley Bronner, who used to gift the personalized glass ornaments to all of the staff's children at their annual Christmas party.

Shortly after, they started selling them in the store for the public to buy.

"People come in from all over to get stuff personalized," said Jessica Swartzendruber, a Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland Assistant Merchandise Manager. "That is what they want, some memories from the year. The memories you can get one for any type of thing whether you’re getting married this year, a child played basketball, a baby is born, you’re adding to the family a new animal, you can get anything, and then you can get it personalized with the year and the name, and everybody can then look at it five years later and remember," she said.

Due to the volume of customers this time of year, people who want their own personalized ornaments can order them at customer service for pickup or shipping. You can also order them online by clicking here.