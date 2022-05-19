Watch

BREAKING: Shots fired at graduation ceremony at East Kentwood HS; one shot, suspect on the loose

FOX 17
Posted at 7:58 PM, May 19, 2022
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired Thursday evening at a graduation ceremony being held at East Kentwood High School.

FOX 17 also talked with a teacher who was there at the time who confirmed shots were fired.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office confirmed at least one person had been shot and injured and the suspect is still on the loose.

Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston released a statement saying the shooting happened after the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation ceremony.

