Cat Thief on the Loose: Kitty lifted from Walker pet store

WALKER, Mich. — Police are working to track down a man they believe stole a cat from a West Michigan pet store.

The Walker Police Department (WPD) issued an alert Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say swiped a young white cat named Cole.

The cat had already been adopted and was staying at a Pet Supplies Plus store on Alpine, waiting to be picked up.

Cole was brought to Pet Supplies Plus by Cannonsville Critters, a non-profit that works to find homes for cats they take in.

The alleged theft happened at some point Thursday.

"Our goal is to reduce the over-population," founder Thomas Hocking told FOX 17 Monday morning.

As part of the group's process, all of the cats are "fully vetted, they're fixed, vaccinated, treated for fleas, treated for worms," before they are brought to West Michigan pet shops like Pet Supplies Plus.

Hocking says they spend about $100- $150 to get each cat ready for adoption.

The 501(c)(3) will take in personal surrenders, strays, and litters of kittens people locate.

Hocking says there is a good reason prospective pet owners are asked to pay upfront fees.

"If somebody can't afford to pay the adoption fee to get the cat, they're not gonna be able to afford to take it to a vet, or any proper care that needs in the future," he explained.

People are also asked to sign an "adoption contract" when they pick up a new furry member of the family that came from the group.

Cannonsville Critters wanted to make sure the man alleged to have stolen Cole was not somebody who had unsuccessfully tried to adopt him.

"We thought, well, maybe it was somebody that applied and they just decided they’re gonna take him," Hocking told FOX 17.

"So, we went through the applications that we had received, and looked at those people on Facebook, and no, it wasn't any of those people."

Thomas and his wife, who he runs Cannonsville Critters with, are hopeful that Cole will be returned, and eventually brought to the family who adopted him through the proper channels.

"My wife and I, we feel bad for the guy... maybe he's just lonely, he's looking for companionship or something, but this isn't the way to go about it,' he said Monday.

"Maybe lives by himself and he just wants a companion animal, can't afford the adoption fee or whatever, but that doesn't make it right."

Those with information on the alleged theft, or the man involved, are asked to reach out to the Walker Police Department's tip line at (616) 791-6788.

