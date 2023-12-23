Dementia during the holidays: West Michigan care provider offers tips to help your loved ones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the holidays, many people get excited to spend time with family and friends, but for others, it may present some challenges.

For who suffer from dementia, this time of year can be particularly troubling — especially when it comes to spending time with their loved ones.

What can you do to make this time of year as comfortable as possible for them?

One of the biggest sources of stress can be overloaded with the unfamiliar. That's why prioritizing traditions, such as decorating cookies or gift wrapping, can ensure the time dedicated to celebration during the holidays are as memorable as they are enjoyable.

Large social gatherings can be a major source of stress for those with dementia and can easily trigger a negative response. Instead, families with a loved one who suffers from dementia should plan on prioritizing quality time over quantity. Experts say to structure your visits around what you and your loved one get the most value out of but also realize that your evening may have to end earlier than you expected.

FOX 17 Weekend Morning News sat down with LifeCircles PACE, a care provider, on how to make those holiday gatherings go as smoothly as possible.

