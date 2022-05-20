JUST IN: East Kentwood shooting suspects detained

LIVONIA, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says police detained five people downstate Friday; at least two of them in connection with Thursday evening’s shooting at East Kentwood High School.

The sheriff’s office says the five people were detained after a traffic stop in Livonia around 4 p.m. Friday.

Deputies believe two of the detained individuals were involved in the shooting.

They say there could be a third person involved, but they’re still investigating.

The sheriff’s office says police recovered several firearms during the traffic stop and two of the confirmed subjects are 18-year-old men from Grand Rapids.

Kent County deputies are still investigating Thursday’s shooting. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (616) 632-6100 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube