No charges for deputy in death of Riley Doggett

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Deputy who hit a 17-year-old with his cruiser, leading to the teen's death, will not face criminal charges.

Kent County Prosecutor Prosecutor Christopher Becker announced the decision Tuesday afternoon.

Kent Co. Prosecutor decision on Riley Doggett death

In his decision, Becker says Deputy Josiah McMains did not act in a "grossly negligent" manner.

The deputy picked up a pursuit of a stolen vehicle first pursued in Holland on April 8. Inside were two teens, including 17-year-old Riley Doggett in the passenger seat.

The teens ran when the vehicle smashed into parked cars on Division Avenue near 32nd Street. The deputy continued to pursue Doggett into a parking lot.

“Based on my analysis of the law, based on everything I’ve looked at, I find no basis to charge the deputy,” Becker said.

Becker showed the video from the cruiser's dash camera. The video reveals the cruiser's tire caught Doggett's left calf, pulling him down. The blow to his head came when he hit the pavement.

“He could have gunned it and went right at him. That’s the thing, quite clearly from the video. From the video he could have, there’s nothing stopping him. He clearly did not do that. He hits him from the side,” Becker said.

Dash camera footage of Riley Doggett pursuit

At the time of the impact, the cruiser was moving at about 22 miles per hour.

The injuries left Doggett unconscious for weeks before he died at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

Hours before a memorial service for Riley last Friday, loved ones called for the release of video from the chase and impact that ultimately took Riley's life. Becker says the family was not happy with his decision to not charge the deputy.

Becker is bringing charges against another 17-year-old who was driving the stolen vehicle police were chasing. Becker hopes to charge the minor as an adult. That teen faces counts of Fleeing and Eluding in the First Degree causing death and Continuing a Criminal Enterprise. Both charges are felonies at in total could carry a 35 year prison statement. Becker is petitioning the court to let the teen be tried as an adult.

Becker's decision on the case comes aftertelling FOX 17 police had completed their investigation just last week.

In a statement to FOX 17, the deputy's attorney says Doggett's death is "profoundly sorrowful," but put the blame for the situation on the teen.

"This is a stark reminder that engaging in criminal activity not only endangers the individuals involved but also poses significant risks to our community," the statement continued. "Law Enforcement Officers across the state are entrusted with the crucial duty of protecting the public from those who choose to commit crimes. In this particular incident, Mr. Doggett was involved in activities that caused distress and fear among the citizens of Kent County and the broader West Michigan area. His actions unfortunately placed him at high risk for a deadly encounter, whether with a citizen or law enforcement. It was fortunate for the community that a Kent County Deputy was the one to confront Mr. Doggett during his crime spree."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube