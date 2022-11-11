Watch Now

Deputy accidentally shoots own hand during training at Kent Co. Sheriff's Office

Kent County Sheriff's Office 11272021
Kent County Sheriff's Office
File photo
Kent County Sheriff's Office 11272021
Posted at 11:31 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 16:50:13-05

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A part-time deputy was shot in the hand following an accidental discharge at the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning.

Deputies say the 71-year-old man inadvertently shot himself at around 9:30 a.m. during a firearms training session at their indoor shooting range.

We’re told his injuries are considered minor. He has since been taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.

The department plans to review the incident in the future.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website