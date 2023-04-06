Revolution Farms recalls lettuce due to potential Listeria contamination

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Revolution Farms in Caledonia voluntarily recalled several packaged lettuce items and salad kits because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections, that can be deadly, in young children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.

People who are considered “healthy” can suffer from short-term symptoms, including high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, due to contamination.

Additionally, Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

All recalled products were distributed under the Revolution Farms brand name.

The following products are included in the recall:

Product Size Packaging Product Code UPC Code Great Lakes Gourmet 5 oz. Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023 856791008028 Green Sweet Crisp 5 oz. Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023 856791008141 Michigan Spring Mix 5 oz. Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023 856791008004 Robust Romaine 5 oz. Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023 856791008035 Romaine Lettuce Boats 5 oz. Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023 856791008196 Sweet Crisp Deli Leaf 5 oz. Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023 856791008189 Whole Leaf Romaine 5 oz. Retail Plastic tray, lidding film Best by: 3/28/2023- 4/5/2023 856791008202 Sesame Ginger Crunch 6 oz. Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell by: 3/23/2023 856791008233 Traverse City Cherry 6 oz. Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell by: 3/23/2023 856791008226 Zesty Southwest 6 oz. Salad Kit Plastic tray, label Sell by: 3/23/2023 856791008240 Farmer's Mix 3 lb. Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023 856791008134 Great Lakes Gourmet 3 lb. Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023 856791008066 Green Sweet Crisp 3 lb. Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023 856791008172 Michigan Spring Mix 3 lb. Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023 856791008042 Robust Romaine 3 lb. Bulk Clear poly bag Packaged on: 3/3/2023- 3/11/2023 856791008127

These products were sold to the following retailers and distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin:



Meijer

Bridge St. Market

Kingma’s Market

Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids

Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo

Horrocks Market Grand Rapids

Doorganics

Cherry Capital Foods

Gordon Food Service

Van Eerden Foodservice

Vine Line Produce

Luna Restaurant

Russ’ Commissary

Pearson Foods Corporation

All retailers were told to remove the recalled products from their shelves; however, if you did buy an affected product, you should throw it away or return it for a full refund.

Revolution Farms

Revolutions Farms is working with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development on the investigation.

If you have questions, call Trent Hartwig at 616-893-1748, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

You can also email info@revolutionfarms.com with the subject line “Recall.”

