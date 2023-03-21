Wolverine Worldwide's plan to clean up PFAS in Rogue River rejected by state environmental agency

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The state of Michigan rejected Wolverine Worldwide’s proposal to address PFAS in the Rogue River.

The cleanup project, comprised of three phases, was initially presented in January.

According to a letter from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the proposal was rejected for three reasons:

It does not include nearby areas that are also contaminated.

Further modeling is required to include weather-related scenarios before cleanup systems can be installed.

Storm and sewer utilities must be included as part of the groundwater model.

The decision comes just months after EGLE and Wolverine unveiled the plan to the public.

Phase One called for trenches and wells near the Rogue River, including six extraction wells and several pumps in several 2,000-foot trenches. There would have also been seven monitoring sections and two staff gauges in the Rogue River.

Phase Two involved water treatment and pilot testing with discharged water going into the Rogue River.

Phase Three would have been an unnamed permanent treatment setup.

The rejection is another setback in the efforts to remove the so-called forever chemicals from several sites used by the shoe company.

Last fall residents shared concerns with state lawmakers about the Rogue River.

Five years ago the Kent County Health Department warned people to avoid contact with foam on the river.

In 2019 the EPA ordered Wolverine to remove contaminated sediment from several sites in Kent County. Two sites, the former dump along House Street and the old Tannery location on the banks of the Rogue River, were both under consideration to be labeled a superfund site a year ago.

Wolverine Worldwide has until May 9 to submit a revised proposal.

Read the full rejection letter below:

Letter-2023-03-10-EGLE-WWW (1) by WXMI on Scribd

Visit the state's website for updates on this project.

RELATED: Public comment ends today for Wolverine Worldwide's PFAS cleanup plan

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube