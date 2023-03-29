Wyoming DPS releases suspect sketch in shooting death of White Cloud teen

WYOMING, Mich. — Public safety officials renew their request for help in locating the suspect connected to the November 2022 shooting death of 19-year-old Kane Coronado.

Coronado was riding his bike along Indian Mounds Drive on Nov. 1, 2022 when he was shot and killed, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS).

We’re told the suspect was driving an older sedan, gray in color with minor damage. However, WDPS says the suspect might have abandoned the car since then.

A witness describes the suspect as a white man around the age of 30, public safety officials say. We’re told he had a thin gray or lightly colored beard with a beanie or stocking cap on his head.

The suspect is also described to have been thin and wore “scruffy” clothes.

Those with knowledge of the incident are urged to connect with investigators at 616-257-9747 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

