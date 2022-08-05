3 in custody after nearly $1 million of cocaine seized in Calhoun County

MARHSALL, Mich. — State troopers made three arrests and seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine last week.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 27 near Marshall on I-94 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the male driver granted consent to search the vehicle after MSP says its occupants behaved suspiciously.

We’re told the vehicle — carrying a woman and two small children — drove away before the search began.

MSP says the car later crashed on Old US-27. No one was inside when troopers arrived, but 22 pounds of cocaine were reportedly discovered.

Michigan State Police

In collaboration with the Marshall Police Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, along with help from an MSP K9, troopers say they were able to track down 27-year-old New York resident Daquane Wilson with a baby inside an outbuilding.

State police say 22-year-old New York resident Jadzia Cobeo was found in a swamp with a toddler.

Fifty-year-old New York resident Nedra Thompson was also arrested, MSP says.

Authorities tell FOX 17 Cobeo and Wilson were charged a day later for fleeing from authorities; resisting and obstructing; for carrying more than 1,000 grams of cocaine with delivery intent; and for fourth-degree child abuse.

Thompson was charged with possession with delivery intent and for counterfeiting money, troopers say.

All three face a maximum sentence of life behind bars and/or a fine of $1 million if convicted, according to authorities.

MSP adds the cocaine recovered has an estimated street value of $985,000.

The incident remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube