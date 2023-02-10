Watch Now

Battle Creek man arrested, charged with offering money for murder

Halloween mask
City of Battle Creek
Halloween mask
Knife from J Allen case.JPG
Posted at 4:21 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 18:43:41-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man has been charged for allegedly offering money in exchange for having another person killed.

City officials say 31-year-old Jonothon Allen messaged someone on social media stating he would pay them to murder a specific individual.

Police were alerted to the messages Wednesday morning and showed up to the victim's residence informing them of the alleged exchange.

Afterward, investigators were about to leave the area when they saw Allen near the victim’s home, the city explains.

We’re told Allen was seen donning a Halloween mask.

Halloween mask

The officers arrested Allen and conducted a search, reportedly finding a large kitchen knife inside his backpack.

Knife from J Allen case.JPG

The city says Allen was charged Friday with soliciting murder, possessing a weapon with ill intent and carrying a concealed weapon.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website