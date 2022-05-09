Watch

Battle Creek man sentenced 15 to 30 years for killing girlfriend, hiding her body

Battle Creek Police have continued their search for a missing woman's body for the second day.
Posted at 2:44 PM, May 09, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek man charged with killing his girlfriend and hiding her body in a wooded area has been sentenced.

Derek Horton, 27, led investigators to the body of Amber Griffin back in March as part of a plea agreement. On Monday, May 9, he was sentenced to prison for 15 to 30 years.

As part of the agreement, he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and the open murder charge was dropped.

Horton was charged on June 29, 2020.

Investigators said Horton and Griffin's mother were the two who reported her missing on June 24. The two said that she hadn't been seen since late in the day on June 22, and that Horton said he last saw her walk out of their home on midnight that night.

Investigators said Horton's side of the story had a number of inconsistencies, and he was witnessed purchasing a shovel on June 23.

Based on the evidence collected, police believed Horton buried Griffin's body. In March 2022, during the trial for Griffin's death, Horton agreed to show police where he hid her body. Horton led investigators to a wooded area on Battle Creek’s north side, near the intersection of Waubascon Road and Limit Street, less than 1 mile from where Griffin was last seen.

Crews spent parts of two days excavating the area before finding her remains.

A medical examiner at Western Michigan University School of Medicine positively identified Griffin using medical records and evidence of old injuries and medical procedures.

