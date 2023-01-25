Detroit man dies in I-69 crash involving semi

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Detroit man has died in a crash involving a semitruck early Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened on I-69 in Tekonsha Township at roughly 4:45 a.m.

We’re told a Mercury passenger car drove south along the freeway when the driver lost control and hit a guard rail.

The impact caused the vehicle to spin across the road and into the path of a southbound semi, troopers explain.

MSP says the 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The 44-year-old semi driver, a resident of Toledo, OH, was unharmed.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, but troopers say the Mercury driver did not have a seat belt on.

The crash remains under investigation.

MSP credits the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, MAFA Ambulance and Tekonsha Fire for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube