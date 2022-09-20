Drive-by shooting leaves 2-year-old dead in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A toddler has died after a drive-by shooting in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning.

The city says the shooting resulted in the death of 2-year-old Kai Rowan Turner.

We’re told multiple shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV at a home near the intersection at Cliff and Hwy streets at around 2:20 a.m.

The child was transported to the hospital after efforts were made to save his life. Kai passed away early afternoon, the city says.

No one else was hurt.

Battle Creek police held a news conference on the shooting this afternoon. Watch here:

Battle Creek police hold news conference on 2-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Officials tell us preliminary investigation suggests Kai’s family was not deliberately targeted. Police say "there's an ongoing beef" in the area.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Police offer their condolences to the boy’s family members.

The shooting remains under investigation. The public is not believed to be in danger.

