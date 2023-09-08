Governor Whitmer obtains $63M DENSO investment for Battle Creek plant

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer secured a $63 million Battle Creek investment while on a business trip to Japan.

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor says funding was acquired from DENSO, which owns a thermal manufacturing plant in the city.

We’re told the investment will allow the plant to readjust its production lines to support the manufacture of electric vehicles.

“We are excited to announce a $63 million investment in Battle Creek, building on DENSO’s footprint in Michigan and continuing our economic momentum,” says Governor Whitmer. “This investment mission has given us the opportunity to connect with leadership at companies like DENSO and tell Michigan’s story. Together, we are bringing critical supply chains and investments back home, proving that anyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan. Thanks to announcements like today’s, Michigan will remain a global leader in the future of mobility and electrification.”

DENSO has more than 3,500 workers in their employment across Michigan. More than 2,100 of them are in Battle Creek.

“We are grateful for the Governor’s commitment to strengthening Michigan’s position as an advanced mobility leader,” says DENSO Senior Vice President Andy Clemence. “While our locations across the globe and North America are vital to our mission of contributing to a better world, we are proud of the impact that our Michigan teams have in designing, developing, testing and producing DENSO products. The investment will help our team build upon our rich legacy in the state and propel us toward a greener, safer future.”

DENSO actively engages with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in efforts to boost talent in the transition to EVs, according to the state.

