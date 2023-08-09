Hearing held on planned Ford battery plant in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Another hearing on the potential creation of the planned Ford battery plant in Marshall was held on Wednesday.

The City of Marshall and the Committee for Marshall – Not Megasite both want the judge to issue a ruling on the case, rather than send it to trial.

The Committee for Marshall – Not Megasite is suing the city. The groups says that the entire city has the right to vote on the plant. Earlier this year, the group submitted a petition, which the city denied.

“The city clerk’s ministerial role did not permit her to reject the petition based on any legal grounds other than insufficient signatures, or physical form requirements,” said attorney Robby Dube.

However, attorneys for the city of Marshall claim that it’s entirely within the city’s right to deny the petition and set aside money for projects like the plant, without having to put it up for a vote.

“Petitioners spend an awful lot of time talking about First Amendment rights,” said attorney Joseph Colaianne. “But the First Amendment is not even relevant.”

A deadline for written responses to Wednesday’s arguments has been set by the judge for August 20. After the deadline, the judge will issue a ruling.

