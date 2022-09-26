'I thought I was going to have a heart attack': Calhoun County man wins $500K

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 38-year-old Calhoun County man is planning to buy a house after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game.

The man bought his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store on Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek.

“I purchased a Black Pearls ticket while I was at the store and scratched it when I got in my car,” said the lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous. “When I saw I’d won $500,000, I thought I was going to have a heart attack! I tried calming myself down, but I was shaking the whole way home. I still can’t believe it’s real!”

Michigan Lottery

With his winnings, the man says he plans to buy a house.

Since launching in August, Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $7 million playing Black Pearls. Each $5 Black Pearls ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. According to Michigan Lottery, more than $24 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and eight $2,000 prizes.

