Kellogg Community College ranked No. 1 community college in Michigan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College (KCC) is ranked the number one community college in the state by WalletHub!

The personal finance website released its best and worst U.S. community colleges of 2023 this week based on 19 factors, including tuition fees, average student aid, employment services, faculty salary, first-year retention, graduation rate, career outcomes and more.

KCC took the top spot in Michigan this year with a total score of 62.63. It is listed at number 33 overall.

Other West Michigan community colleges who made the list include Kalamazoo Valley Community College (No. 5 at 60.75), Montcalm Community College (No. 11 at 58.93), Grand Rapids Community College (No. 12 at 58.35) and Muskegon Community College (No. 17 at 56.61).

The State Technical College of Missouri took the top spot in the country with a total score of 70.97.

For the full list and a more detailed look at the study’s methodology, visit WalletHub’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube