Korean war veteran gets home decorated by Portage company for the holidays

MARSHALL, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County business is giving a veteran the "gift of lights" this holiday season.

The man, who lives in Marshall, is a Korean War veteran in his 90's.

The company, Decorate With Lights, started the program "Operation: Josh's Lights" back in 2021.

It was inspired by United State Marine Corps Corporal Joshua Hoffman, who was critically wounded in Iraq and later died of those injuries.

Corporal Hoffman's mother told the company, who used to decorate her son's home, to use his holiday decor to decorate another veteran's home for free.

"They did all the lighting in the garage and on the house," said Bill Attleberger, the Korean War veteran who was nominated to have his home decorated.

"It’s just a little thing, you know, such a little thing for us to do that brings joy to a lot of patients," said Chuck Barnes, the owner of Mosquito Shield & Decorate With Lights. "I really wish the community would do more for the veterans, you know, and not just at the holiday season, but especially at the holiday season," he said.

Each year, Decorate With Lights asks people to nominate a veteran they believe deserves to have their home decorated for the holidays.

This was their second year doing this, and the organizers say their hope is they can start decorating more homes next year.

