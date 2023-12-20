BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity hosted a roundtable discussion highlighting the benefits of registered apprenticeship programs at Kellogg Community College on Wednesday.

MI Dept. of Labor & Economic Opportunity discuss the benefits of apprenticeships

Apprentices receive paid on the job training, while businesses get the chance to bring in workers and teach them skills specific to their industry. The programs are available at businesses across the state, including healthcare, education, and even beekeeping.

“I basically got to leave the job that I was at before to go work for Grace Health full-time while I was training, and then since I finished my training, I’ve been there full-time,” said Taylor Warsop, a certified clinical medical assistant at Grace Health.

“We know it helps workers and at the end of the day, that benefits all of Michigan,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, deputy director of LEO’s Office of Employment & Training. “And so, it’s just really important to get the word out to let and help individuals know that registered apprenticeships exist. And there are resources to help you.”

More information on registered apprenticeships can be found on the State of Michigan’s website.

