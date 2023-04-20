Jury gets case against man accused of hit-and-run crash that killed WMU student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The fate of Hunter Hudgins, the man accused of hitting and killing a Western Michigan University student while drunk and speeding, is now in the hands of a jury.

Jurors started deliberating around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Before that, the jury got the opportunity to hear from both sides, one final time, during closing arguments.

“Mr. Hudgins was the one who needed a sober driver that night but because he tried to play one, even though he was not sober, Bailey Broderick died,” Prosecuting Attorney Amy Sheppard said as she addressed the jury.

“Bailey Broderick was dropped off at night in the middle of the road around the back of a car and ran directly in front of an oncoming vehicle. That vehicle was driven by Hunter Hudgins, who had no time to perceive, respond, or avoid hitting,” Defense Attorney Justin Workman, said to the court.

Based on testimonies from witnesses, Sheppard argued that Hudgins, who was 19 years old at the time of the crash, was drunk and was driving “less alert.” She also reminded the court that Hudgins was speeding— going 35 miles per hour down Fraternity Village Drive, a 25 mph residential street.

“In an area where we've had multiple witnesses say you can't even go the speed limit at Fraternity Village Drive. Especially at night, you have to be aware of pedestrians. And if a driver is telling you, you have to be aware of pedestrians, that doesn't mean because they're on the sidewalk, it means because there's a danger of a pedestrian being in the roadway,” Sheppard added.

Workman did agree that Hudgins was drinking under the age of 21 and should be convicted of that charge, but not the others. He added that, although there was alcohol in his blood, he was not impaired and impairment was not the cause of the crash.

“We're all human. And anytime something like this happens, we look for somebody to blame. That's part of being human. But that desire for blame, retribution cannot outweigh the actual facts, the actual evidence and the actual law,” he said.

The court is still waiting for the jury's verdict.

