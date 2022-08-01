Fire at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood ruled an arson, KDPS looking for suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is on the lookout for someone suspected of setting fire to the Planned Parenthood health center in Kalamazoo.

As of Monday, KDPS is saying the fire was intentionally set. The suspect is described as wearing a camoflage-patterned jacket.

On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Planned Parenthood facility after hearing reports of a structure fire.

The fire flared up in the landscaping, said KDPS, and caused minor damages outside the health center.

FOX 17 had a crew on scene and saw fire damage on the back of the building, including the entrance and the shrubbery, with signs of fire damage evident up to the roof.

At the time of the fire, no one was inside the building, and Planned Parenthood was closed to business at the time.