New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer

(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month.

Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.

The pair then used that report to file an insurance claim, documents allege, which would have netted them tens of thousands of dollars, as the insurance company considered the truck a total loss.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated the claim and reportedly determined the report was filed outside of the state and never left the couple’s possession.

Lockett and Lee are both facing charges for allegedly filing a false police report, committing insurance fraud and conspiring to commit a felony.

KDPS has since placed Lockett on leave while investigations proceed.

