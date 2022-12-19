KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Monday, investigators revealed a person of interest in the disappearance of Heather Kelley is in custody on an unrelated charge.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the search for the mother of eight who has been missing for more than a week Monday afternoon.

Foul play suspected in disappearance of Portage mother of 8

Heather Kelley is a mother of eight who has been gone since Saturday, December 10.

Portage Police Department

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the 35-year-old left her home around 9 p.m. Kelley spoke to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m. and said she would be home shortly. Police say she never arrived.

Police say her car was found abandoned the next day in the area of Sprinkle Road near Comstock Township. The sheriff’s office says evidence found in Heather Kelley’s vehicle indicts foul play in her disappearance, but investigators did not specify what evidence was found.

Kelley is 5'10" with long blonde hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her forearms, left thigh and right ankle.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say Kelley always wears a silver heart necklace.

If you have any information about where Kelley might be, call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at (269) 488-8911 or 911.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube