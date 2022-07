KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University gymnast is gaining recognition on the national level.

Payton Murphy was recently nominated for the Honda Inspiration Award at the 2022 College Women’s Sports Awards, according to WMU News.

The school says Murphy had fractured her neck in 2020, adding she returned to gymnastics in 2021 to compete in 10 meets and score high in several categories, netting her the 2021 MAC Gymnast of the Year award.

Read her full story on WMU News.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube