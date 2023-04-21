Man convicted of drunk driving crash that killed WMU student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County jury convicted a driver of two of the three counts against him Friday afternoon.

The jury convicted Hunter Hudgins of operating while visibly impaired causing death and operating a motor vehicle less than the age of 21 while having any bodily alcohol content. He was acquitted of a charge of committing a moving traffic violation causing death.

The trial stems from the death of 19-year-old Bailey Broderick, a Western Michigan University student, in November 2021.

Jurors started deliberating around 1 p.m. Thursday and came back with a verdict just before 4 p.m. Friday.

Hudgins broke down into tears at the defense table as the verdict was read. Before leaving the courtroom, he appeared to mouth the words, "I love you, guys" to someone in the courtroom.

The verdict comes nearly a year and a half after the crash.

Hudgins was charged one year and one day before Friday's ruling.

FOX 17 talked with Bailey's parents, Craig and Colleen Broderick, after the verdict was announced Friday.

"There's relief but I don't know how I feel right now," Colleen said. "I'm jumping out of my skin. I was so nauseous today. We were so worried. We were so stressed...but there's definitely relief."

"He is a killer. He shouldn't have been driving and drinking. No one should drink and drive. As soon as you turn that ignition, you become a murderer. You cannot drink and drive. My daughter's life is gone because he thought he could do anything."

"Yes, I do feel that there's been justice today. We are very elated that it has happened," Craig added.

