KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening News Channel 3 (WWMT) with a bomb, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

KDPS: Man arrested, accused of threatening WWMT with bomb

KDPS says a 36-year-old man from Greenville forced his way into the news station Thursday afternoon. WWMT employees claim the man told them that he had a bomb in his backpack and "was not afraid to die."

About 20 employees evacuated around 2 p.m., according to WWMT.

FOX 17

KDPS officers, along with bomb techs and special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Grand Rapids field office responded to the threat.

WWMT sent out an updated tweet just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday saying that officers were negotiating with the man inside the building.

The man came out with his hands up a short while later and police were able to arrest him peacefully.

FOX 17

Investigators searched the building for explosives and did not find any— instead, they say they found an iPhone charger and wires.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube