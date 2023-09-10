Allegan Co. Fair: ‘Inclement weather’ grounds plane, cancels Nelly performance

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Rapper Nelly had to cancel a show in West Michigan at the last minute, according to Allegan County Fair officials.

The multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning artist was supposed to perform at the fair Saturday night.

Executive Director Saree Miller says “inclement weather” grounded Nelly’s plane, so he wasn’t able to make it.

She says Nelly’s management team canceled the show. It's not clear where he was traveling from or what type of weather conditions his management team was referring to.

Anyone who bought tickets with a credit card through either Etix or the fair directly will get a refund automatically.

Those who bought tickets to the show without using a charge card can call the fair office at 888-673-6501 between September 20 and September 30 to receive their refund.

The Allegan County Fair started Friday, September 8 and runs through Saturday, September 16.

Other scheduled shows include comedian Steve Trevino (September 14) and country music singers Riley Green and Drake Milligan (September 15).

To check out the full schedule, a map of the fairgrounds and more, head to the Allegan County Fair’s website.

