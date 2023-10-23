WATCH: Military dad returns from deployment, surprises kids at soccer game in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A father in Allegan County carried out one last secret mission after a five-month deployment on Sunday.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hart Haire surprised his family at Force Soccer Club during his son’s game. They expected him home next weekend.

“It was just a weight lifted off your shoulders, that you can relax, give them a hug and a kiss, and just be back,” said Haire, who serves in the 110th Wing.

Haire invited FOX 17 to capture the heart-warming moment.

In the video, Haire’s emotions begin to take over after he calls out to his 10-year-old son, Emmett. Within seconds, he too feels the same way.

Surprised and teary-eyed, yet grateful, Haire’s daughter, Layla, 7, and wife, Shauna, then join them.

According to Haire, he deployed to Southwest Asia with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. It was his fourth deployment during his 23-year career as an airman, but first since 2015.

“It definitely was a lot tougher,” said Haire. “But… most of us who are in the military learn to be resilient, and we’re used to being away and we prep ourselves for this. The main thing is just making sure that they [our families] are being taken care of.”

Haire believes his family handled it with strength, despite some difficulties.

“With me gone, there’s a hole there, but seeing [my] wife, she just killed it,” said Haire. “I’m so proud of them.”

With him now back home, he says they plan to address any challenges as a team, one that cherishes each moment together.

“Just be there for each other and support one another,” said Haire.

The video of the reunion can be watched below: