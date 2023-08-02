Jim ‘The Shark’ Dreyer pulled from water 10 miles into Lake Michigan swim

(WXMI) — An ultra-marathon swimmer’s attempt to swim across Lake Michigan was cut short Tuesday due to several factors jeopardizing his safety.

Mission Athletics tells FOX 17 Jim “The Shark” Dreyer was pulled from the lake just before 4:15 p.m. EST following a 10-mile swim.

We’re told lake conditions had worsened and the boat had drifted off course. Fuel-related issues were also present.

The company says, “Jim is healthy and doing well.”

Dreyer, nearly 60 years old, planned to swim from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Grand Haven in celebration of a 25-year career. He first swam across Lake Michigan in 1998.

The swim raised money for the U.S. Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officers Association. Donations to the organization can be made online.

READ MORE: Jim ‘The Shark’ Dreyer prepares to swim across Lake Michigan

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube