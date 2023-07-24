Man charged with inappropriately touching children at Michigan's Adventure

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching girls in the wave pool at Michigan’s Adventure was arraigned Monday.

Prosecutors told the judge there are six victims in this case.

Benjamin Koche is charged with touching the children, some under the age of 13, inappropriately.

Michigan State Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at the wave pool at Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon County.

Court documents state that victims reported Koche touching them on the buttocks, with one saying they were grabbed by the hips and pulled into Koche. Another victim said they felt Koche's genitals rubbing against her through her swimsuit.

Koche is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct involving a person under the age of 13 and another count of criminal sexual conduct involving a person aged 13-15.

If convicted, the 39-year-old faces up to 15 years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender once released.

Koche’s bond was set at $75,000 and he is due back in court on August 7, with his preliminary hearing set for August 13.

Michigan's Adventure issued the following statement after the arrest was made:

“On July 22, Michigan’s Adventure personnel received a report of inappropriate behavior by a male guest in the water park. Our security team immediately responded, with assistance from Michigan State Police. An investigation is underway and we are cooperating fully with MSP, which has asked guests with additional information to contact them at 800-328-0911 . The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.”

