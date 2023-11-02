Man sentenced for inappropriate touching at Michigan's Adventure wave pool

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man who pleaded no contest to charges related to the inappropriate touching of young girls at Michigan’s Adventure over the summer was sentenced Thursday morning.

The incident reportedly happened July 22 at one of the park’s wave pools. Some of the victims were under 13 years old.

Benjamin Koche was later charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 13 and another count of criminal sexual conduct involving a person between 13 and 15.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says Koche was sentenced to one year behind bars, followed by probation and court supervision. He will be required to enter the sex offender registry.

