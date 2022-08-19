Muskegon County judicial candidate accused of domestic violence

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County attorney is facing a charge connected to a domestic violence incident that allegedly took place Thursday.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson says one charge has been authorized against Attorney Jason Kolkema based on evidence received in the case so far.

Court documents show Kolkema was released from jail Friday after posting his $500 bond.

He's due back in court August 31 for his arraignment.

Kolkema is a judicial candidate opposing Jenny McNeill in the midterm election.

Those who may have witnessed or captured the alleged incident on video are encouraged to connect with prosecutors at 231-724-6435.

