MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights woman had a big mess to clean up after realizing that an uninvited guest had been living in her shed.

When the woman, who does not want to be identified for safety reasons, went to investigate, she says she found around 100 needles littered all over the space.

Muskegon Heights woman finds uninvited guest, 100 needles in shed

She told FOX 17 that she isn't heartbroken about the mess, but rather what this man must be going through.

"It was just needles everywhere. There's a tourniquet literally just right on the bed, too. He had a mini fridge," she explained. "My first thought was this guy's really sick. Like, he's, he's super sick. And I think he's young too so he's probably like, around my age. And he's probably scared to go home."

She says she believes he had been living in her shed for more than a month.

"So I, like, we make eye contact, and I just run because I have no idea what his intentions are, you know. And so I also hear him as I'm running away, hear him also start running away, too," she added.

A local woman from the Red Project lent a helping hand with the cleanup, bringing her red biohazard bags, containers and heavy-duty gloves.

FOX 17

It's not a service the nonprofit typically provides, but the woman volunteered to help make things easier for the homeowners.

"I actually just called to see if I could get some free sharps containers because I was gonna clean it," the homeowner said.

The Red Project, based in Grand Rapids and Muskegon, aims to provide a safe space for community members to explore better health choices related to sexual activity and drug use without the fear of being judged.

"I really want him to get help. I don't want to...I don't want to go ahead and, like, press, like, charges or anything, but in my heart, I just hope he gets help," the homeowner said.

She hopes to finish cleaning up this weekend and eventually turn her shed into an art studio.

** If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and addiction, help is available. You can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential assistance, 24/7, 365. **

