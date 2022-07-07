Muskegon inmate dies after fight in prison restroom

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An inmate has died following a dispute at a Muskegon prison Wednesday night.

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) says Zachary Luttrull went inside another inmate’s cell at Brooks Correctional Facility when the pair got into a fight, which continued outside the cell and into the community restroom.

Luttrull approached staff members for help, which MDOC says he received in a matter of minutes. He was then taken away in ambulance.

Luttrull died about an hour later, the state tells us.

We’re told the other inmate was detained and a weapon was found.

MDOC says state troopers were summoned to interrogate other inmates and staff per standard procedure.

Charges against the inmate who allegedly killed Luttrull are pending a report from Michigan State Police, MDOC explains.

Records show Luttrull was serving time for resisting and obstruction in addition to several weapons-related offenses.

