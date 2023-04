NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A single-engine plane was damaged after crashing at an airport in Norton Shores.

The plane crash happened at the Muskegon County Airport and was confirmed by the Norton Shores Fire Department.

Norton Shores Fire Department No one was injured when a single-engine plane crashed at Muskegon County Airport on Tuesday, April 25

Around 4:00 on Tuesday, Chief Robert Gagnon said a plane crashed at the Muskegon County airport after making a hard landing.

The noise wheel broke off, he said.

Norton Shores Fire Department A small plane crashed at Muskegon County airport on Tuesday, April 25

While the plane sustained some damages, Chief Gagnon said no one was injured.

